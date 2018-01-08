Flight Of The Conchords Announce TV Special

New Zealand comedy rockers Flight Of The Conchords are best known for the cult-favorite TV series they aired on HBO in the late aughts, a deadpan musical sitcom that yielded two seasons of wry gags and better-than-average joke songs. Now Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie have announced their intentions to return to for a one-off special this year. As Pitchfork points out, Clement told ET, “We’re going to film a little something this year. We’re going to shoot an hour thing.” It’s unclear whether HBO will be involved with the special; a rep for the network told The A.V. Club, “The deals are not fully in place. We’ll hopefully have news soon and will be back in touch.” In other news, I’m not crying, my eyes are just a little sweaty today.