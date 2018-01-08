Stream Scrap Brain Unhappy Hardcore EP

The excellently named London noise-punkers Scrap Brain have been a band for less than two years, and after releasing a demo in 2016, they’ve just come out with the excellently named Unhappy Hardcore, their first EP. They’ve got a fast, trebly, chaotic headrush of a style, as well as lyrics that, as the band tells Maximumrocknroll, concern “navigating millenial life as a mentally ill queer wreckhead.” The new EP shows a whole lot of promise, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://thrillingliving.bandcamp.com/album/unhappy-hardcore-ep" target="_blank">"Unhappy Hardcore" EP by Scrap Brain</a>

The Unhappy Hardcore EP is out now on Thrilling Living.