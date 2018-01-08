Hear Franz Ferdinand’s New Song “Feel The Love Go” And Watch Them Protest British Prime Minister Theresa May On The Andrew Marr Show

Glasgow dance-rockers Franz Ferdinand are releasing their fifth album, Always Ascending, next month, and they’re sharing a new song from it today called “Feel The Love Go.” Check it out.

In other Franz news, they took to BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show yesterday to perform Always Ascending single “Paper Cages” while also calling out British prime minister Theresa May, who appeared on the same episode in a pre-taped interview. May was addressing her recent apology for postponed operations resulting from the public health crisis facing Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

Franz Ferdinand drummer Paul Thomson informed viewers that the prime minister’s interview was not live and wore an “NHS” T-shirt on the broadcast, singing with frontman Alex Kapranos, “We’re living our lives in paper cages.” The two later defended their protest and the health service on Twitter. Watch their performance below.

Ooh. How exciting! I wonder how long we've been part of the "cultural elite" for? Also, if the NHS is "the past", I wonder what hellish replacement the future holds? https://t.co/JTAqcshqh0 — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) January 7, 2018

Is “no offence” the new “I’m not racist but..”? — Paul Thomson (@pabsdebussy) January 7, 2018

Always Ascending is out 2/9 via Domino.