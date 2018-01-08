Watch The Trailer For Atlanta Season 2

The first season of Donald Glover’s FX series Atlanta was truly phenomenal, and now the loosely music-related show is finally return for a second go-round. The second season of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series is called Atlanta: Robbin’ Season, and it premieres 3/1. It’s part of what looks like a career year for Glover, including a performance at the Grammys (where his latest Childish Gambino LP Awaken, My Love! is up for Album Of The Year) and a role in the new Star Wars standalone film about Han Solo. Watch a trailer for the new season of Atlanta below.

By the way, the song in the trailer is “Too Fast” by Sonder.