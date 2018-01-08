H.C. McEntire – “Quartz In The Valley”

Within the past two years, H.C. McEntire has released her fourth album as frontwoman for the Mount Moriah, toured with Angel Olsen, and most recently shared “A Lamb, A Dove,” ahead of her debut solo record, LIONHEART. Along the way she found a friend and mentor in punk rock legend and fellow woman warrior Kathleen Hanna, who provided the spark for McEntire’s latest track, “Quartz In The Valley.” About the collaboration, McEntire says:

Back then — fall/winter of 2016 — “Quartz in the Valley” was just a voice memo on my phone arbitrarily titled “#47” because that’s where it fell in order. It was barely anything, with nonsensical mumblings of melody and out-of-tune guitar, but Kathleen saw the bones. She said, “Ok, here we go. Work on this. Listen to Wanda Jackson. Get inspired.” So that’s where I started. And she was right. Since then, I feel like that song has always anchored LIONHEART — chronologically, but also symbolically and spiritually. When Kathleen and I began collaborating, I was personally in a dark place, a lost place, and this song was how I started digging out. I don’t want to give too much away, to define the narrative exclusively; but I will say it began in a very raw, scrupulous way: with a shovel, and a barrow, and an inkling to excavate.

Listen to “Quartz In The Valley” below.

Tour dates:

01/25 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery*

01/26 Nashville, TN @ City Winery*

01/28 Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head Onstage*

01/29 New York, NY @ City Winery*

01/30 New York, NY @ City Winery*

01/31 Boston, MA @ City Winery*

02/02 Chicago, IL @ City Winery*

02/03 Chicago, IL @ City Winery*

02/08 Ashville, NC @ The Mothlight

02/09 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

02/10 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

* w/ Justin Townes Earle

LIONHEART is out 1/26 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.