Soccer Mommy – “Your Dog” Video

After a string of singles and bedroom recordings and one release (last year’s Collection) that gathered up the best of them and rendered them in full-band glory, Sophie Allison is finally releasing her first proper full-length as Soccer Mommy. It’s called Clean and it’ll be out on 3/2. (We talked a little about it in our interview with Allison from last summer.)

The album’s first single, “Your Dog,” is sharper and more outward-reaching than pretty much anything she’s put out so far, and it’s also cuttingly and refreshingly direct. It’s about a toxic codependent relationship, told from the perspective of the ignored party, feeling trapped while the other person is oblivious to the fact that there’s even anything wrong. “I don’t wanna be your fucking dog that you drag around/ A collar ’round my neck, tied to a pole/ Leave me in the freezing cold,” she sings in the irresistible hook, her words slipping together to form a solid whole. The existence of the song is the remedy, the solution, the way to get out. The new track is accompanied by a Weird Life-directed video in which Allison kills her boyfriend and drags him up the stairs. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Still Clean”

02 “Cool”

03 “Your Dog”

04 “Flaw”

05 “Blossom (Wasting All My Time)”

06 “Last Girl

07 “Skin”

08 “Scorpio Rising”

09 “Interlude”

10 “Wildflowers”

Tour dates:

01/12 London, UK @ The Lexington for Five Day Forecast @ *SOLD OUT*

02/03 Orange County, CA @ Constellation Room #

02/05 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

02/06 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole #

02/08 Dallas, TX @ Three Links #

02/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs #

02/10 Austin, TX @ Antone’s #

02/12 Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge #

02/14 Nashville, TN @ High Watt #

02/15 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 #

02/16 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight #

02/20 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

02/21 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Upstairs #

02/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

02/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

02/24 Boston, MA @ Great Scott #

03/03 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

03/04 Manchester, UK @ The Castle Hotel

03/06 London, UK @ Moth Club

03/07 Brighton, UK @ The Hope

03/08 Paris, FR @ Supersonic

03/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Sugar Factory

03/12-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

@ with Snail Mail

# with Phoebe Bridgers

Clean is out 3/2 via Fat Possum. Pre-order the album here.