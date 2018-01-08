The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Over Offensive Photo

CREDIT: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Last year, the Weeknd unveiled a collaboration with discount fashion superstore H&M. But they won’t be getting together again. In a recent ad, H&M used an image of a young black boy wearing a sweatshirt printed with the phrase “coolest monkey in the jungle.” The store has already apologized for using the image, but that doesn’t change the fact that they used it in the first place. And the Weeknd has tweeted that he’s “deeply offended” and that he’s cutting ties with the store.

?uestlove has also written on social media about how offensive that image is.

