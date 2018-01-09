Watch Ty Segall Play “My Lady’s On Fire” On The Opposition With Jordan Klepper

One-man garage-rock factory Ty Segall is getting ready to release his new album Freedom’s Goblin, and he’s also done the theme music for The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, Comedy Central’s satirical new right-wing commentary show. Last night, Segall became the first-ever musical guest on The Opposition. There, he did a nice solo-acoustic version of “My Lady’s On Fire,” one of the album’s early tracks. He also participated in comedy bits throughout the show. Before Klepper would let Segall perform, he made Segall test his food for poison and come up with some conspiracy theories. The two also did a fun little interview after the performance. Check it out below.

Freedom’s Goblin is out 1/26 on Drag City. You can watch last night’s full episode of The Opposition here.