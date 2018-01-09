Her Space Holiday – “Wounded”

Way back in the late ’90s, hardcore veteran Marc Bianchi started releasing tricky, layered, introspective bedroom-pop music under the name Her Space Holiday, finding a cult audience on the early internet in the process. Bianchi hasn’t released any new music since a 2011 self-titled album, but he’s coming back later this month with a new EP called Gravity. Its first single is “Wounded,” a soaring and oddly anthemic track about surviving personal battles. Below, check out the song and the new EP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gravity”

02 “Let Me Win”

03 “Sixteen Syllables”

04 “Wounded”

Gravity is out 1/26 on Bianchi’s own No More Good Ideas label.