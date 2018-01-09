Cassie – “Don’t Play It Safe” Video

Cassie has been making warped, forward-thinking music for more than a decade, but she hasn’t been doing it often enough; her great RockaByeBaby mixtape is about to be five years old. So it’s very cool to see that Cassie has been recording lately with Montreal producer Kaytranada. Last month, she shared her burbly, insinuating single “Don’t Play It Safe,” which Kaytranada produced, and now she’s got a new video for that same song. In director Life Garland’s clip, Cassie lounges poolside with a tiger and goes swimming with a stingray. (I’m pretty sure all the animals are special effects, but the images are still cool.) Watch it below, via The FADER.

In a new statement, Cassie says, “Kay and I have been working on this project for a while now. I look forward to everyone hearing what we have in store. He just gets me.”