Long Neck – “10,000 Year Old Woman”

Time might be infinite, but we sure aren’t. That’s the takeaway from “10,000 Year Old Woman,” the latest single from recent Band To Watch honoree Long Neck’s upcoming full-length. It’s a song about waiting and not getting what you wanted and, when you finally do, knowing that it’s far too late. Lily Mastrodimos paints a picture of drunken confessions and bitterly cold nights, and of a love that maybe could have been were it not for timing and stubbornness and circumstance. “You took my heart for the bleeding/ But it has been several seasons/ I’m not the 10,000 year old woman/ And I am through with the waiting/ You had your chances for taking…” she sings on top of an unadorned acoustic guitar, a stark contrast to the album’s other two propulsive singles, “Mine/Yours” and “Elizabeth.” It’s the closing track on Will This Do?, and it ends on a note of fortified independence: “Let me walk home alone/ Let me walk without you.” Listen via GoldFlakePaint below.

Tour dates:

01/11 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

01/12 Charlottesville, VA @ Tea Bazaar

01/13 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

01/14 Asheville, NC @ Fleetwoods

01/15 Athens, GA @ Flicker Bar

01/16 Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

01/17 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

01/19 Nashville, TN @ TBA

01/20 St. Louis, MO @ Beefs

01/21 Cedar Rapids, IA @ The Hive Collective

01/22 Madison, WI @ Williamson Magnetic

01/23 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean Downstairs

01/24 Ann Arbor, MI @ Blue House

01/25 Athens, OH @ house show

01/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ house show

01/27 Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

01/28 Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

Will This Do? is out 1/26 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.