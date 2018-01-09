Jawbreaker Announce NYC, LA, & San Francisco Shows

Now that Jawbreaker have ripped off the Band-Aid and are officially playing together again, the band has just announced a string of shows in the biggest cities on both coasts: New York and Los Angeles, plus two more in San Francisco. The SF shows will take place this weekend, the Brooklyn shows are in February (Charly Bliss opens for one of them, plus surprise special guests for the other two), and the LA shows are in March (with Waxahatchee opening). Check out their tour itinerary below.

01/13 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill (w/ Smokers)

01/14 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall (w/ Composite, Neutrals)

02/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (w/ Charly Bliss, Emily Flake)

02/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (w/ special guests, Clare O’Kane)

02/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (w/ special guests, Kate Willett)

03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (w/ Waxahatchee, Upset)

03/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (w/ Waxahatchee, Post Life)

Check out ticket availability info for each show here.