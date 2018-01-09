Katie Dey – “Consequence” (The Notwist Cover)

Australian Artist To Watch alum Katie Dey is a master of postmodern computer pop whose emotionally charged digital abstractions represent some of the most fascinating and affecting music of the late internet era. “Consequence” is the breathtakingly gorgeous ballad that closes out German electronic group the Notwist’s 2002 masterpiece, Neon Golden. It is with great pleasure that I inform you these kindred spirits have collided in the form of a “Consequence” cover Katie Dey just shared on Twitter. As she explains, she recorded it two years ago for a compilation that never came out, and having rediscovered it on an old hard drive today, she decided to share. Thank you, Katie Dey! Listen below.