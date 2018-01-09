Someone Hacked A Police Radio Frequency To Broadcast N.W.A.’s “Fuck Tha Police” On Repeat

Someone in Dunedin, New Zealand has hacked a radio frequency used by local police to broadcast N.W.A.’s “Fuck Tha Police” on repeat, forcing officers on duty to hear the song over and over again. (The Independent reports that Rage Against The Machine’s cover version was also thrown in a few times for good measure.) The prank has been going on for the past few days and Inspector Kevin Lloyd, for one, is not a fan. “It was putting people in danger,” he tells The Otago Daily Times. “There’s no question that if it carries on and if they do what they’re doing it will delay a response. Any interference with a police radio constitutes a risk to public safety, and anyone caught doing this can face a penalty of criminal nuisance and up to one year imprisonment.” In August, someone reportedly illegally broadcast sounds of pig grunts and abuse over police radios in New Zealand’s lower North Island.