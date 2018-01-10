Nap Eyes – “Every Time The Feeling”

The languidly wordy Novia Scotian band Nap Eyes won themselves quite a few fans, us included, with their first couple of albums. Today, they’ve announced a third, I’m Bad Now, and shared its excellent lead single. “Every Time The Feeling” is possibly the catchiest, most immediate thing they’ve ever done, a deceptively thoughtful rocker that ambles along with a little extra verve. Listen below.

I’m Bad Now tracklist:

01 “Every Time The Feeling”

02 “I’m Bad”

03 “Judgment”

04 “Roses”

05 “Follow Me Down”

06 “You Like to Joke Around With Me”

07 “Dull Me Line”

08 “Sage”

09 “Hearing The Bass”

10 “White Disciple”

11 “Boats Appear” (CD/digital only)

I’m Bad Now is out 3/9 via Paradise Of Bachelors, You’ve Changed, and Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.