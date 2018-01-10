Kevin Gates Is Out Of Prison

Last year, Kevin Gates was just getting out of prison, where he’d served five months after kicking a female fan in the chest during a show. But during his release, Gates was again arrested, this time for an outstanding weapons-related warrant. Gates ended up sentenced to 30 months in prison. But after serving nine months of that sentence, Gates has now been released. And this time, he didn’t have any unwelcome surprises waiting for him. TMZ reports that Gates is now on parole. He’ll be under mandatory supervision, and he’s not allowed to possess any guns, but he’s home.