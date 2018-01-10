Stream BB And The Blips Demo

BB And The Blips are a new postpunk band from Sydney, Australia. Their sound is a tense, rickety lo-fi rush. They play fast and sound thin, but they’ve also got hooks for days, and there is a whole lot of life in their music. There’s not that much info about the band online other than a few things about the time they opened for Pissed Jeans in Sydney last month. But their new six-song demo is a very worthwhile listen, a slashing and urgent collection from a band with a whole lot of potential. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://blowbloodrecords.bandcamp.com/album/demo" target="_blank">Demo by BB & The Blips</a>

The BB And The Blips demo is out now on Blow Blood Records, and you can get it at Bandcamp.