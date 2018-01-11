Frankie Cosmos – “Jesse”

Last year, Sub Pop revealed that they had signed Frankie Cosmos, and now it’s been announced that the Greta Kline-led project will release their first album with the label at the end of March. The follow-up to 2016’s Next Thing, which we named one of the best albums of that year, is called Vessel, and it sees Kline growing even more comfortable with the full-band set-up she’s had since Zentropy. She also invites some new guests into the Frankie Cosmos fold, one of which is former Warehouse member Alex Bailey, who plays with Kline in their Lexie side project and also plays on Vessel’s first single, “Jesse.”

It’s a muscular track that picks up steam as its narrator gains confidence as it goes along. It starts with hushed late-night reflections about a relationship’s dying embers — “We talked about dreams, about things, about you/ It felt like anything could be real or fake/ Like our love was my world but so is my heartache,” Kline sings — and ends on a rousing bit about the wonders of not being the focus of attention: “Oh, to be part of the scenery/ Oh, to be filled with apathy/ Oh, to be a little bit scared of me.” The song comes attached to a very cute visual from Ariel Noltimier Strauss featuring a poodle tentatively contemplating getting in a bath. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

01 “Caramelize”

02 “Apathy”

03 “As Often As I Can”

04 “This Stuff”

05 “Jesse”

06 “Duet”

07 “Accommodate”

08 “I’m Fried”

09 “Hereby”

10 “Ballad Of R & J”

11 “Ur Up”

12 “Being Alive”

13 “Bus Bus Train Train”

14 “My Phone”

15 “Cafeteria”

16 “The End”

17 “Same Thing”

18 “Vessel”

Tour dates:

04/05 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater *

04/06 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep *

04/07 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

04/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

04/10 San Diego, CA @ Quartyard %

04/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre %

04/12 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room %

04/13 Fresno, CA @ Strummers %

04/14 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre %

04/17 Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

04/18 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater %

04/20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

* w/ Lomelda

% w/ Ian Sweet and SOAR

Vessel is out 3/30 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.