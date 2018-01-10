King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce North American Spring Tour

They pulled it off! Aussie psych-rock brain-expanders King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced at the beginning of 2017 that they were going to release five full-length studio albums over the course of the year. And they got in just under the wire, releasing the last of those albums, Gumboot Soup, two days before the year ended. They now have a whole lot of setlist material, and they’ll take it on the road this spring. The band, who seems to be a much bigger deal than they were the last time they hit these shores, will begin their North American trek in Los Angeles this May. In a refreshing change of pace, none of those shows are, as of now, at festivals. You can see the band’s itinerary below.

TOURDATES:

5/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

6/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

6/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

6/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

6/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Malkin Bowl

6/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

6/07 – Missoula, MT @ Monk’s

6/09 – Milwaukee MI @ The Pabst Theater

6/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

6/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

6/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater

6/13 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

6/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

6/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6/19 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

6/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

6/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans

6/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoors Waller Creek Amphitheatre