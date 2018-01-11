Firefly 2018 Lineup

The people behind Delaware’s Firefly Festival just announced the lineup for this year’s festival, which goes down 6/14-17 at the Woodlands in Dover. And the big news is that Arctic Monkeys are among the headliners. The UK rock rulers haven’t played a live show since a November 2014 gig in Brazil, so this is a welcome indication that there’s new Arctic Monkeys music in the works. Eminem is also headlining, since he’s apparently headlining every major North American festival this year. Kendrick Lamar and the Killers also top the bill, making for a pretty impressive slate of headliners.

Firefly isn’t exactly one of the better-booked big festivals out there, but this year’s lineup does feature some other intriguing names, including Lil Wayne, SZA, alt-J, MGMT, Jimmy Eat World, Chromeo, Westside Gunn and Conway, Knox Fortune, and Amen Dunes. SoundCloud rap stars like blackbear, Lil Xan, and Trippie Redd are notably starting to get booked to festivals like this, and there are some fun oddities in there, like Warren G and a DJ set from former Beastie Boy Mike D. Mostly, though, this is crammed with the sort of people we see on every big festival lineup, including ODESZA, Martin Garrix, Logic, Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, Vance Joy, and Cold War Kids. You can find all the details here.