Look Vibrant – “My Nerves”

Montreal-based Look Vibrant have been experimenting with noise and indie-pop since 2013, and now they’ve refined their sound with “My Nerves,” the lead single from their upcoming debut LP The Up Here Place. Clamoring guitars mix with Matt Murphy’s falsetto while eager hands destroy a sprinkled cake and play Cheerio-covered drums in the visual treatment. Murphy explains:

“My Nerves” is a rough sketch of a muddled, emotionally abusive relationship. I wanted to explore the complexity of blame shifting and guilt when things go awry in a relationship, especially when substance abuse is involved. I think that when things become sour or stale between two people there is a tendency for either party to blame themselves when, in reality, the situation is beyond their control. In the song, the character realizes that his relationship is not working. Instead of communicating this, he internalizes these feelings and decides that he must be the one getting on his nerves.

Watch and listen below.

The Up Here Place tracklist:

01 “Sweater In The Lake”

02 “Last One To Survive”

03 “My Old City”

04 “My Nerves”

05 “Here I”

06 “Cauliflower”

07 “Here II”

08 “Spelling Bee”

09 “Drive Common Sense Away”

10 “Numb Your Spirit”

11 “Easier”

In addition to some SXSW gigs in March, Look Vibrant have these Canadian tour dates coming up, which they’re calling Winter Plunge ’18:

01/19 Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic

01/21 Medicine Hat, AB @ The Mango Tree

01/24 Lethbridge, AB @ The Owl

01/25 Saskatoon, SK @ Vangelis

01/27 Winnipeg, MB @ Big Fun Festival

01/29 Sudbury, ON @ Townehouse

01/30 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

01/31 Hamilton, ON @ Mills Hardware

02/01 Guelph, ON @ DSTRCT

02/02 Ottawa, ON @ Bar Robo

The Up Here Place is out 3/23. Pre-order it here.