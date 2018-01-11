Carrie Brownstein Is Adapting Her Memoir As Hulu Comedy Pilot

Carrie Brownstein is adapting her 2015 memoir Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl into a half-hour television comedy pilot for Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the working title for the series is Search And Destroy. The show would focus on “a young woman, a band and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise,” which is very much what the book is about as it documents her experiences with Sleater-Kinney. Brownstein will write and direct the pilot, though at this point there’s no plan for her to have an on-screen role.

Later this month, the final season of Brownstein’s show Portlandia starts on IFC.