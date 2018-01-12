Seal Apologizes For Criticizing Oprah, Tells Stacey Dash “You Live In The Sunken Place”

On Sunday night, in accepting the Cecile B. De Mille Award at the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey gave a stirring speech about the #MeToo movement and the need for gender equality that led to some heated debating over whether she should run for president. It also led to a stray shot from an unexpected source: the British Seal, who re-posted an Instagram photo of Winfrey posing with disgraced Hollywood exec Harvey Weinstein, with the words “when you have been part of the problem for decades but they suddenly all think you are the solution.” Seal drew a lot of criticism — from, among others, Chrissy Teigen — but he’s still refusing to mince words.

As The Telegraph reports, in a new video on Facebook, Seal has apologized to Winfrey, saying that he has a great deal of respect for all that she’s accomplished. He goes on to explain that he was merely using her image as a stand-in for all the ways that Hollywood long ignored the problems that it’s now making a big show of decrying: “What I re-posted was not an attack on Oprah at all. She just happened to be the person photographed with the pig in the picture. What I re-posted was commentary on the hypocritical and double-standard nature and behavior of Hollywood.” And he says that Hollywood’s abusers still haven’t faced enough real consequences.

In the video, Seal also lashes out at Stacey Dash the former actress and current Fox News commentator who’d retweeted a comment about his post: “Stacey Dash, keep my name out of your mouth. Do not retweet [or] re-quote anything I said in order to reinforce your self-hating agenda.. You live in the Sunken Place.” And, by way of calling himself “as black as you will ever get,” he sings exactly one word of “Kiss From A Rose.” It’s really something! Here’s the video:

Heated Seal is great! I wish we all had the ability to get that compellingly mad online.