Last year, adventurous Swedish indie-pop duo the Radio Dept. released their Teach Me To Forget EP. And today, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, they’ve followed it up with the new jam “Your True Name,” the first single on their new Just So! imprint. The song is a hazy piece of dream-pop with delicately intertwining guitars and just a hint of krautrock chug. It’s really pretty, and you can hear it below.

“Your True Name” is out now on the band’s own Just So! label.