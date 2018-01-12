Payroll Giovanni & Cardo – “Mail Long” (Feat. E-40)

Back in 2016, Payroll Giovanni, the most visible member of the Detroit street-rap institution Doughboyz Cashout, teamed up with the gifted Texan producer for the collaborative mixtape Big Bossin, Vol. 1, a ridiculously solid piece of crisp, precise, nasty rap music that called back on the classic West Coast G-funk of the ’90s. Later this month, they’ll follow that one up with Big Bossin, Vol. 2. This time around, it’s an actual major-label album, which should tell you about the exalted reputation that the first mixtape has earned. On the first Vol. 2 track that they’ve shared, Payroll and Cardo team up with Bay Area legend E-40, who sounds right at home next to them. This is an excellent, unpretentious slow-creep rap song, and now that East Coast weather has suddenly turned unseasonably warm, it demands to be heard in a car, with windows open. Check it out below.

Big Bossin, Vol. 2 is out 1/26 on Def Jam.