Andrew W.K. announced a new album today, You’re Not Alone (it comes out 3/2), and then he stopped by our New York offices to perform a solo piano Stereogum Session. He kicked things off with a rendition of lead single “Music Is Worth Living For,” and he said it was the first time he’s done it that way live. Then he transitioned into a classical piece from Bach (“Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland”), who he’s long said is one of his favorite composers, and wrapped things up with his eternal hit “Party Hard.” Watch the performance below.

Andrew W.K.’s new album, You’re Not Alone, is out 3/2 via Red Music/Sony.