Late last year we shared “True Refuge,” the lead single from former Citay leader Ezra Feinberg’s debut solo album Pentimento And Others. Today he’s back with another preview, a spacey new age instrumental called God Sized Hole.” Bliss out to it below while reading our 10-year-old interview with Feinberg about his old day job teaching at the School Of Rock.

Pentimento And Others is out 2/2 via Related States. Pre-order it here.