Watch Dolores O’Riordan Sing Cranberries Hits In Her Final Public Performance

Dolores O’Riordan gave what turned out to be her final public performance at the holiday party for Stereogum’s parent company, the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group, on 12/14 in NYC. The Cranberries frontwoman, who suddenly passed away today, was by far the highlight of the evening, performing “Linger,” “Ode To My Family,” and “Zombie” backed by the ’90s cover band Saved By The 90s. Watch a few clips of her all-too-brief final set below.

Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) December 20, 2017