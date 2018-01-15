Watch Nick Cave, Bono, Sinéad O’Connor, & More Perform At Shane MacGowan’s 60th Birthday Celebration In Dublin
Shane MacGowan, frontman of the legendary Irish punk band the Pogues, turned 60 years old on Christmas. And tonight, just after we lost one Irish music icon, a bunch of celebrities and musicians gathered to pay tribute to another. Nick Cave, Carl Barat, Johnny Depp, Bobby Gillespie, Jesse Malin, Glen Hansard, Cerys Matthews, Spider Stacy, Terry Woods, and others — plus surprise guests Bono and Sinéad O’Connor — showed up at Dublin’s National Concert Hall to celebrate MacGowan birthday by playing Pogues songs, and you can watch some footage from the event below.