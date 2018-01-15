Migos’ Culture II Is Out Next Week

Last month, we named Culture II our 23rd most anticipated album of the year. Well, we won’t have to be anticipating it for much longer, because Migos have just announced that it’ll be out next week. We’ve already heard early singles “Motor Sport” and “Stir Fry,” and the rest will arrive on 1/26 via Quality Control/Motown/Capitol.

C U L T U R E I I 👀 pic.twitter.com/pbXJxNB9Am — MIGOS™ (@Migos) January 16, 2018