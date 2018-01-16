Bleachers – “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”

Last year, when he wasn’t producing big albums from pop stars, Jack Antonoff put in a whole lot of time with his band Bleachers, releasing the album Gone Now. And now there’s a new Bleachers song, one that seems pretty starkly different from the soul-baring arena-pop he’s been making lately. “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)” is a propulsive jangle with a pronounced Paul Simon influence, and it comes from the soundtrack of Love, Simon, a new coming-of-age coming-out movie from director Greg Berlanti. Check out the song below.

“Alfie’s Song” is out now at iTunes. Love, Simon is in theaters 3/16.