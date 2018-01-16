Lucy Dacus – “Addictions” Video

Last month, Lucy Dacus announced her sophomore album, Historian, and released its first single, the blisteringly good “Night Shift” — we interviewed her about it — and today she’s back with another song from it, “Addictions,” alongside a video that she directed herself. The song is a wistful rumination about the kind of repetitive behaviors that land us into trouble, and the video echoes that by following around a girl who looks at everything through a black-and-white photo frame. The track’s expansive and persistently catchy, and you can listen to it below.

Tour dates:

03/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/07 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

03/08 Charleston, SC @ Pourhouse

03/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/10 Nashville, TN @ The Hi Watt

03/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/20 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

03/21 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

03/24 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/26 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/27 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

03/28 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

03/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/31 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

04/02 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

04/04 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/05 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/06 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/07 Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI

04/08 Columbus, OH @ The Basement

04/09 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/11 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/14 Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

04/19 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

04/20 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

04/21 Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

04/22 Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds 2

04/24 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

04/25 London, UK @ Omeara

04/26 Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

04/27 Paris, FR @ Espace B

04/30 Copenhagen, DE @ Stengade

05/01 Hamburg, GE @ Prinzenbar

05/03 Cologne, GE @ Blue Shell

05/04 Amsterdam, NE @ Sugar Factory

06/14-17 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

Historian is out 3/2 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here. Revisit our recent interview with Dacus.