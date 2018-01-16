Lucy Dacus – “Addictions” Video

Last month, Lucy Dacus announced her sophomore album, Historian, and released its first single, the blisteringly good “Night Shift” — we interviewed her about it — and today she’s back with another song from it, “Addictions,” alongside a video that she directed herself. The song is a wistful rumination about the kind of repetitive behaviors that land us into trouble, and the video echoes that by following around a girl who looks at everything through a black-and-white photo frame. The track’s expansive and persistently catchy, and you can listen to it below.
Tour dates:
03/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/07 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
03/08 Charleston, SC @ Pourhouse
03/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
03/10 Nashville, TN @ The Hi Watt
03/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
03/20 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
03/21 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place
03/24 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/26 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03/27 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
03/28 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
03/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
03/31 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
04/02 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
04/04 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/05 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/06 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/07 Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI
04/08 Columbus, OH @ The Basement
04/09 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/11 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/14 Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
04/19 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
04/20 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
04/21 Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
04/22 Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds 2
04/24 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
04/25 London, UK @ Omeara
04/26 Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin
04/27 Paris, FR @ Espace B
04/30 Copenhagen, DE @ Stengade
05/01 Hamburg, GE @ Prinzenbar
05/03 Cologne, GE @ Blue Shell
05/04 Amsterdam, NE @ Sugar Factory
06/14-17 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
Historian is out 3/2 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here. Revisit our recent interview with Dacus.