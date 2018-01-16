Preoccupations – “Espionage”

The band now known as Preoccupations have just announced their sophomore album, New Material. The follow-up to their 2016 self-titled will be out on 3/23. “It’s an ode to depression,” the band’s Matt Flegel says in a press release. “To depression and self-sabotage, and looking inward at yourself with extreme hatred.” The album’s first single is the shifty and moody “Espionage,” and you can listen to it and get all the LP details below.

Tracklist:

01 “Espionage”

02 “Decompose”

03 “Disarray”

04 “Manipulation”

05 “Antidote”

06 “Solace”

07 “Doubt”

08 “Compliance”

Tour dates:

04/14 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/18 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

04/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

04/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

04/24 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *

04/26 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar *

04/27 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

04/29 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

05/01 Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret *

05/03 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite *

05/04 Calgary, AB @ Palomino *

05/05 Calgary, AB @ Palomino

05/09 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

05/11 Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

05/12 Portland, OR @ Star Theater #

05/14 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

05/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

05/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

05/22 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

05/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/24 St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

06/05 London, UK @ London Underground

06/07 Berlin, D @ Musik & Frieden

06/10 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/11 Paris, France @ Maroquinerie

06/12 Ramsgate, UK @ RMH

06/13 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

07/03 Amsterdam @ Sugarfactory

07/04 Hamburg @Molotow

^ w/ Odonis Odonis

* w/ Freak Heat Waves

# w/ Moaning

New Material is out 3/23 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.