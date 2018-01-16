Preoccupations – “Espionage”

The band now known as Preoccupations have just announced their sophomore album, New Material. The follow-up to their 2016 self-titled will be out on 3/23. “It’s an ode to depression,” the band’s Matt Flegel says in a press release. “To depression and self-sabotage, and looking inward at yourself with extreme hatred.” The album’s first single is the shifty and moody “Espionage,” and you can listen to it and get all the LP details below.
Tracklist:
01 “Espionage”
02 “Decompose”
03 “Disarray”
04 “Manipulation”
05 “Antidote”
06 “Solace”
07 “Doubt”
08 “Compliance”
Tour dates:
04/14 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/18 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *
04/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *
04/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One) ^
04/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
04/24 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *
04/26 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar *
04/27 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
04/29 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
05/01 Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret *
05/03 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite *
05/04 Calgary, AB @ Palomino *
05/05 Calgary, AB @ Palomino
05/09 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt
05/11 Seattle, WA @ Barboza #
05/12 Portland, OR @ Star Theater #
05/14 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #
05/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #
05/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #
05/22 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
05/23 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/24 St. Louis, MO @ Firebird
06/05 London, UK @ London Underground
06/07 Berlin, D @ Musik & Frieden
06/10 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/11 Paris, France @ Maroquinerie
06/12 Ramsgate, UK @ RMH
06/13 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
07/03 Amsterdam @ Sugarfactory
07/04 Hamburg @Molotow
^ w/ Odonis Odonis
* w/ Freak Heat Waves
# w/ Moaning
New Material is out 3/23 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.