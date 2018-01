We praised Montreal-based singer/songwriter Helena Deland back in 2016 for her intimate debut EP, Drawing Room, and now she’s gearing up to release a new collection, From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I. Its first single, “There Are A Thousand,” bounces with the soft, psychedelic indie that Deland is making her own. Listen below.

From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. I is out 3/2 via Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.