Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed a third child into their family, per TMZ, following the births of North in 2013 and Saint in 2015. The 7 lb. 6 oz. baby girl was delivered via surrogate after Kardashian suffered from a medical condition during her second pregnancy that could become life-threatening if she carried another child to term. The name of the child hasn’t been revealed yet, though it will surely be a topic of conversation.