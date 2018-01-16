Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, & Tory Lanez – “Miss You”

Last year, the adventurous Norwegian pop producer released the very good guest-heavy album 9. Today, he’s followed it up with a new single that’s just as guest-heavy. “Miss You,” which has nothing to do with the Rolling Stones song of the same name, is a team-up with Diplo’s Major Lazer crew and with the Toronto sing-rapper Tory Lanez, who last worked with Cashmere Cat on “Trust Nobody.” According to Cashmere Cat’s Instagram, the song also features contributions from Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco, and the dancehall experimentalist Palmistry. Even with an army of people involved, though, “Miss You” sounds loose and effortless. It’s a dazed, lovely piece of bubble-dancehall, and you can hear it below.

“Miss You” is out now at iTunes.