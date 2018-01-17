Mount Eerie – “Distortion”

Last year, Phil Elverum released a new Mount Eerie album, A Crow Looked At Me, a stunning and heart-wrenching depiction of his state of mind following the death of his wife and one of the best albums of the year. He toured in support of the album last year and also found time to record an album’s worth of new songs, some of which he played during those shows. The new album’s called Now Only, and the first track Elverum is sharing from it is “Distortion,” an 11-minute reflection on the finality of life that temporally shifts from early childhood to an early-twenties pregnancy scare to his ongoing struggle with his wife’s death to much, much more. It’s cut from the same cloth as the stream-of-consciousness memorializing that made up A Crow Looked At Me, and you can listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Tintin In Tibet”

02 “Distortion”

03 “Now Only”

04 “Earth”

05 “Two Paintings By Nikolai Astrup”

06 “Crow Pt. 2″

Tour dates:

01/19 Auckland, New Zealand @ Academy Cinemas

01/21 Perth, Australia @ Mojos

01/23 Sydney, Australia @ City Recital Hall

01/24 Melbourne, Australia @ Melbourne Recital Centre

01/25 Castlemaine, Australia @ Theatre Royal

02/22 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (two performances)

03/22 New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

03/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian

03/29 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/30 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

Now Only is out 3/16 via P.W. Elverum & Sun. Pre-order it here.