Fever Ray Announces First US Tour Date In 8 Years

In 2017, Karin Dreijer released a new Fever Ray album, Plunge — one of the best albums of the year — and next year she’ll embark on her first concert dates in quite a long time. She’s already announced a European leg, and it looks like a North American leg is on the way, considering that she’s included on the just-revealed Lightning In A Bottle lineup. The festival is located in Bradley, CA, and Fever Ray is scheduled to perform sometime between its 5/23-5/28 runtime. Presumably, more Fever Ray dates will be announced soon.

Presenting our Phase 1 Music Lineup! Get ready for the most fun you'll have in your entire life 🎶⚡ Enter to win a pair of #LIB2018 Festival Passes here: https://t.co/TElTTGaYMf pic.twitter.com/hjn2xGuYGl — Lightning ina Bottle (@LIBfestival) January 16, 2018