Hanna Benn – “Light Body”

Atlanta singer and composer Hanna Benn has collaborated with darkly tinged modern electronic pop artists like Son Lux and Boots, but her own music is another thing entirely. She channels her background in gospel and choral music into multi-disciplinary work that spans dance, opera, and theater. Thus, if you’re into Björk, Anna Meredith, or Dirty Projectors, you might dig her expansive and ethereal new song “Light Body.”

Over rich gospel keyboards, classical harp spirals, and a hypnotic flicker of electronic noise, a unified army of voices seem to beam down from heaven in service of Benn’s compelling vision. It sounds both otherworldly an unmistakably human, bathing deeply felt earthbound sensations in a blinding celestial glow.

“Light Body” is from Benn’s imminent DIVIDE EP, which also spun off a previous single called “Unfasten.” Check out both tracks below.

<a href="http://hannabenn.bandcamp.com/album/divide" target="_blank">DIVIDE by Hanna Benn</a>

<a href="http://hannabenn.bandcamp.com/album/divide" target="_blank">DIVIDE by Hanna Benn</a>

Tracklist:

01 “A Guest House”

02 “Light Body”

03 “Divide (Sing, Persist)”

04 “Unfasten”

Benn has a lot of tour dates coming up. All of these are with Son Lux, and Sinkane will also join for the North American run:

02/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

02/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

02/14 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

02/15 – Brussels, BE @ Epicerie Moderne

02/16 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

02/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/18 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

02/19 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

02/20 – London, UK @ Scala

02/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

02/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

02/24 – Berlin, DE: @ Lido

02/25 – Cologne, DE @ G9

02/26 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

02/27 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo / Palladium

02/28 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

03/01 – Vienna AT @ Arena

03/02 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

03/21 – Washington DC @ Black Cat

03/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

03/24 – Cambridge, MA @The Sinclair

03/26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

03/27 – Toronto, ON @The Great Hall

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

DIVIDE is out 1/19 on This Is Meru.