Hanna Benn – “Light Body”

Atlanta singer and composer Hanna Benn has collaborated with darkly tinged modern electronic pop artists like Son Lux and Boots, but her own music is another thing entirely. She channels her background in gospel and choral music into multi-disciplinary work that spans dance, opera, and theater. Thus, if you’re into Björk, Anna Meredith, or Dirty Projectors, you might dig her expansive and ethereal new song “Light Body.”
Over rich gospel keyboards, classical harp spirals, and a hypnotic flicker of electronic noise, a unified army of voices seem to beam down from heaven in service of Benn’s compelling vision. It sounds both otherworldly an unmistakably human, bathing deeply felt earthbound sensations in a blinding celestial glow.
“Light Body” is from Benn’s imminent DIVIDE EP, which also spun off a previous single called “Unfasten.” Check out both tracks below.
Tracklist:
01 “A Guest House”
02 “Light Body”
03 “Divide (Sing, Persist)”
04 “Unfasten”
DIVIDE is out 1/19 on This Is Meru.