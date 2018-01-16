Trent Reznor Files For Restraining Order Against His Neighbor

Trent Reznor has filed for a restraining order against his neighbor. According to Reznor, the man has been behaving increasingly irrationally and threateningly towards him and his family for the past six months, yelling at a friend leaving Reznor’s house that Satan is going to get him and ranting on the sidewalk about how “rich people can do anything they want, but the lord will get them in the end.” TMZ reports that a judge has agreed to keep the neighbor at least 10 yards from the Nine Inch Nails leader, his family, and employees working at his house. A court hearing regarding the issue will take place next month.