Remission are a Chilean hardcore band who sing in English and whose crashing, melodic, emotive take on the genre reminds me of the stuff that was coming out of Washington, DC in the late ’80s and early ’90s. This is obviously a very good thing, and Remission’s new one-off song “Voices” is one of the heartiest, most satisfying hardcore tracks I’ve heard in a long time. Check it out below.

Voices by Remission

“Voices” is out now on React Records, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.