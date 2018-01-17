Justin Timberlake Discusses Janet Jackson Super Bowl Incident With Zane Lowe

Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album, Man Of The Woods, in a couple of weeks, and it feels like we can’t get away from it. Between album trailers and dispatches from press events where he served grasshopper hors d’oeuvres, his back-to-“nature” album is coming in full force whether you like it or not. He’s also performing at the Super Bowl in a few weeks, and in his first official interview for the album cycle (with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe), he talks about what happened the last time he performed at the Super Bowl with Janet Jackson. “I stumbled through it, to be quite honest,” he said. “I had my wires crossed and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, OK, well you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it..” Hopefully there will be no wardrobe malfunctions this time around!

Timberlake also talked about why he hasn’t worked with Pharrell and it sounds… sorta messy!

The full interview with air tomorrow (1/18) on Beats1.