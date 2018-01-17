Watch David Byrne Lead Public Choir In Bowie & Madonna Covers In NYC

Months before the death of Leonard Cohen, a video (that now has almost 7 million views) circulated the internet of fellow Canadian folk icon Rufus Wainwright singing Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with a warehouse full of people. That project was led by a musical choir aptly named Choir! Choir! Choir! The group, which boils down to the two founders Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, performs by open participation. Anyone who wants to join can.

This past Saturday, following news of his next album, American Utopia, David Byrne joined Choir! Choir! Choir! at the Public Theatre in NYC. Byrne, who inducted David Bowie into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in ‘96, closed out Bowie’s birth and death anniversaries with a cover of “Heroes” and paid homage to Madonna (who accepted on Bowie’s behalf) with a cover of “Borderline.”

Watch clips of the performance below, where you can also watch clips of the ‘96 induction.

A post shared by Choir! Choir! Choir! (@choirchoirchoir) on Jan 14, 2018 at 9:24am PST

A post shared by Jessica Heyman (@heyjessnyc) on Jan 14, 2018 at 6:02pm PST