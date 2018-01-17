Jeff Rosenstock kicked off the year by releasing a great new album, POST-, and today he stopped by the Stereogum offices in NYC to perform for us. It wasn’t his first time gracing the Stereogum Sessions stage — he joined Chris Farren to cover Rob Zombie for Halloween last year — but it was his first time here playing his own songs. He did three of them: two POST- tracks, “Powerlessness” and “9/10,” and the penultimate WORRY. track, “…While You’re Alive,” which was fan-requested. Check out the full acoustic performance below.

POST- is out now via Quote Unquote Records. It’ll be available physically via Polyvinyl on 3/23.