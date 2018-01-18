Offset Denies That His Homophobic Lyric Was Homophobic

Back in December, Migos member Offset rapped a guest verse on “Boss Life,” a new single from the Atlanta street-rapper YFN Lucci. Yesterday, a video for the song came out, and a lot of people noticed something that Offset said during his verse: “60K solitaire / I do not vibe with queers / I got the heart of a bear / I bust ‘em down by the pair.” The “I do not vibe with queers” part stood out for obvious reasons. Migos have a history of making homophobic comments (and refusing to appear on TV with drag queens). But now Offset is claiming that he wasn’t actually being homophobic at all.

On Instagram this morning, Offset posted the dictionary definition of the word “queer,” insisting that he was talking about paparazzi stalkers rather than gay people: “To me that ‘queer’ I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd.” He also wrote that he’s not homophobic: “My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that.”

Offset also posted similar comments in his Instagram story, writing, “tryna make me out to b a homophobic ima whole Gangsta I don’t even speak on sexuality.”

Meanwhile, without explicitly calling out Offset, the rapper and singer Starrah called out rap homophobia on Twitter this morning:

Rappers gotta chill with homophobia. It’s corny. Their hooks be be written by me and I’m LGBT af. Clothes be designed by a LGBT designer. The LGBT fam has the best vibe. Admit it & Respect it. It’s okay. ‍♀️ — ⚡️tarrah (@iStarrah) January 18, 2018

It’s worth noting that there is nothing else in the context of Offset’s verse to suggest that he’s rapping about paparazzi rather than gay people.