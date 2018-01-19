Jerry David DeCicca – “Watermelon”

The second single from Jerry David DeCicca’s forthcoming album, Time The Teacher, goes down just as smooth as the title track. “Watermelon” puts DeCicca’s melancholic, Bob Dylan-esque moan at the forefront, surrounded by a soft choir, fluttering horns, and a delicate piano progression. DeCicca starts with a watermelon — “pink as the sunset, green as the garden, you know you’re down to the rind when you just seen green and white” — and goes on to illustrate the memories and moods the fruit evokes. And now I want watermelon. Listen below via The Fader.

Time The Teacher is out 2/9 via Impossible Ark Records. Pre-order it here.