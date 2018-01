We haven’t heard from sophisticated Chicago pop tinkerers the Sea And Cake in a while; their last album, Runner, came out about six years ago. But this spring, they’ll return with the new LP Any Day, which features flute and clarinet from Brian Wilson collaborator Paul Von Mertens. They’ve just shared the album’s title track, and elegant and fluttery murmur of a song. Listen to it below.

Any Day by The Sea and Cake

Any Day is out 5/11 on Thrill Jockey.