Faith Healer – “& Waiting” Video

The Edmonton duo Faith Healer released a second collection of easygoing retro guitar-pop jams called Try ;-) last year. Today they’re back with a video for the album’s lovely, loping “& Waiting.” They tell The Fader they shot it on their iPhones on the beach in Pensacola the morning after a horrible show in New Orleans — which is all well and good, but frankly I’m posting these moving pictures mainly as an excuse to remind you what a good album Try ;-) is. So watch below, but mainly listen.

Try ;-) is out now on Mint Records. Get it here.