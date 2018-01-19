Yams Day Shut Down Amid Brawls And Reports Of Gunshots

For the past two years, the members of A$AP Mob have honored their late mastermind A$AP Yams with Yams Day, an all-star New York rap show. Last night’s show was scheduled to be the first Yams Day at the Bronx’s New York Expo Center after a couple of years at the Theater At Madison Square Garden, and it had a bill that included French Montana, Playboi Carti, Flatbush Zombies, Tekashi69, G Perico, Da$h, and RetcH, as well as the headlining A$AP Mob. But two hours into the show, it ended in chaos, with fights and reports of gunshots.

The New York Daily News reports that a fight broke out backstage when crew leader A$AP Rocky was onstage. Witnesses report chairs being thrown, and many thought they heard the sound of gunshots. A DJ told the crowd that the show was over and asked them to leave, and many stampeded for the doors. The NYPD confirms that there was a “crowd control situation” at the show. The Daily News has posted a chaotic video of fans running for the exits:

Meanwhile, HipHop DX has posted more footage from the show. Here’s Rocky onstage as the fight erupted, as well as some footage of the fight backstage:

YAMS day was shut down today after a huge brawl erupted backstage. pic.twitter.com/cFeokDCYzL — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 19, 2018

Here’s another video of the crowd hurrying out of the venue:

BREAKING: Shots Fired at Yams day concert tonight in NYC. Crowd rushes out pic.twitter.com/6nNcDwMMFh — THE RAPFEST (@TheRapfest) January 19, 2018

Here’s Rocky backstage, after the fight:

ASAP Rocky after the brawl at YAMS day. pic.twitter.com/WzCTyg4OQg — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 19, 2018

There were rumors that the controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69, who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child last year, had been shot or stabbed at the show. He went on YouTube afterward to say that he was OK and that the fight had nothing to do with him: