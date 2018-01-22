Cloud Castle Lake – “Twins” Video

Cloud Castle Lake have a brief American tour coming up soon, and today the Dublin band is hyping that voyage with the video for their recent single “Twins.” The track features their signature brand of art-rock high drama, with post-Radiohead falsetto stylings buoyed by grand orchestral instrumentation toward a sort of heavy-hearted euphoria. As for the video, directed by Kenny Leigh and the band, we’ll let them explain:

Nearly all of it was shot outdoors at Russborough House just as a hurricane was approaching, so towards the end of the day the weather got pretty hairy. It was very unpleasant at the time but ended up working really well with the arc of the video. We wanted to capture the same mood and feel of dream sequences in 50s/60s European films. We found that, in a kind of counter-intuitive way, it really suited the music and gave a new dimension to the lyrics.

Watch below.

Here are those tour dates:

01/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Café

01/30 San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar Music Hall

02/01 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

02/05 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

02/06 New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall